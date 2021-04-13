Proposals are being sought for funding from the Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program conducted by Jervois Mining and the Idaho Conservation League.
The application deadline is April 30. People should email uppersalmoncap@gmail.com for an application form and guidelines. This year $150,000 in funding is available.
The program is designed to fund projects that have the goal of protecting and restoring fish, water quality, wildlife habitat and biodiversity within the Upper Salmon River basin, where Jervois has its Idaho Cobalt operation.