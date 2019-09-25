Controlled burns in the Salmon-Challis Forest are planned until the end of the year, according to Amy Baumer with the Forest Service.
The burns are planned on the North Fork ranger district near Gibbonsville. About 3,600 acres are targeted for burns, she said.
Depending on wind and weather, fires may be set in multiple places at one time. People should expect to see smoke in the area, including along U.S. Highway 93, as far south as Salmon and as far north as Moose Creek Estates. Smoke from controlled burns is often more dense in the fall when the moisture content is higher, Baumer said.
The fires are designed to reduce hazardous fuels, including ground fuel, dead and live standing trees and slash piles.