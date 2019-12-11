Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information about the shooting of a cow elk near Leadore.
Employees with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game found the carcass on private property. A domestic cow there was also shot and left.
“We would like to visit with anyone who may have witnessed anyone near Purcell Lane and Big Eight Mile Road during the morning hours of Nov. 27,” Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chad Wipperman said. “Ethical hunters and non-hunters alike should be outraged by these senseless crimes.”
People with information can remain anonymous by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 any time. People may also call Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271 weekdays.