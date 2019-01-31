Winter activities at Craters of the Moon National Monument resumed Jan. 30, after the government shutdown ended and federal workers returned to work on Jan. 28.
The Saturday, Feb. 2, snowshoe walk will take place, Craters officials said in a news release.
Craters employees needed a couple of days this week to plow snow, groom winter trails and prepare the visitor center after the site had been closed for more than a month during the shutdown.
A full schedule of winter activities and trail grooming information is available online at www.nps.gov/crmo.