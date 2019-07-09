Cobbler made in Dutch ovens, ice cream churned by hand, demonstrations of gold panning, re-enactments of old West shootouts, music and lots of history are part of the annual Custer Day celebration.
Set for Saturday, July 13, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic mining town of Custer up the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River. It's sponsored by the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Land of the Yankee Fork Historical Association.
People must park at the Yankee Fork Gold Dredge and ride the free shuttle bus to Custer. Parking is not permitted at Custer during the event. There's no charge for the event. Food vendors are on site.