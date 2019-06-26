Idahoans have another opportunity to apply for grants to support innovative ideas for conservation strategies and technologies.
The deadline for grant proposals for the Natural Resource Conservation Service grants is July 19.
"The grants play a critical role in developing and implementing new methods to help our customers conserve natural resources, strengthen their local communities and improve their bottom lines," State Conservationist Curtis Elke said.
Applications related to irrigation water management and source water protection are given special consideration for funding.
Information about how to apply is available online at www.grants.gov. The application is listed as USDA-NRCS-ID-CIG-19-GEN0010106.