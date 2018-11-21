A workshop that helps people learn how to engage in controversy with civility in the workplace is scheduled in Salmon next week.
Offered through the University of Idaho, the session begins at 1:30 p.m. local time. People can meet at the Salmon Library with their personal computers or join the meeting from anywhere via Zoom.
Carole Berkoff leads the workshop in Salmon as part of the University of Idaho’s employee development and learning office. “Respectful Communication: Transforming Debate to Dialogue,” shows people how to collaborate and find common ground when their views don’t align, Berkoff said. People will learn how to express different points of view without becoming polarized, how to replace destructive stereotyping with understanding and concern, how to engage in respectful dialogue so everyone feels good about the outcome and how to create and maintain an organization that’s productive, flexible and adaptable to change.