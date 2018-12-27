• The Challis school district trustees received donations to the School District Scholarship Fund from Pat Fox and Carrie Boucher, from Tim and Debisu Hyde, from Norman and Nikki Doll in memory of Gene Solberg and Jeannie Heidt and from Steve and Debie Chivers in honor of Aileen Chivers' 90th birthday.
In honor of Aileen Chivers' 90th birthday, the trustees also received a donation to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship from William and Margaret Lamunyan, John and Theresa Feusi, Thomas and Karen Chivers and Mary Adcox.
Trustees received a donation from Greg Mann to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship in memory of Alan Rigby.
A donation by the HUB was made to the Challis School District HUB Scholarship Fund.
• The North Custer Historical Society received a donation from Norman and Nikki Doll in memory of Myra Strickler.