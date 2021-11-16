Idaho state Rep. Dorothy Moon has joined the field of announced Republican candidates for Idaho secretary of state.
Moon, who represents District 8 in the Idaho House of Representatives, announced her plans last week. Three other Republicans have already announced for the office, seeking to replace Secretary of State Lawerence Denney who has said he won’t seek a third term. Other candidates in the running are Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane and state Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene.
Moon, a third-term state representative, said in a news release she’s running because “America’s system of free and fair elections is under attack, and that threatens the continued existence of our republic.” She said she wants to “make sure no one will ever be able to interfere with our elections.”
Moon is on the House agriculture, education and resources committees and last year made an unsuccessful run for House majority caucus chairman.
The primary election is set for May 17, 2022, with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file for the primary is March 11.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.