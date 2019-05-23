Work on the Salmon-Challis Forest plan revision continues, according to Amy Baumer with the Forest Service.
Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said a draft plan should be available for review late this fall.
“We’re focused right now on bringing new information to the public about wilderness, wild and scenic rivers and species of conservation concern — three processes we’re required to do as part of forest plan revision,” Mark said. Forest employees are working to complete the wilderness evaluation, finish field work related to the wild and scenic rivers review and issue a revised draft list of potential species of conservation concern.
Forest staffers continue to meet with groups to get input into the plan revision and those meetings can be scheduled by contacting Josh Milligan at 208-765-5560.