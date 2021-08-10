Ag producers may be eligible for technical and financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for operations affected by the ongoing severe drought.
Producers should contact a USDA service center to report losses and learn about options for recovery from losses or damages to crops, land, infrastructure or livestock, according to a news release from the USDA.
Federal assistance is available for livestock, honeybees, farm-raised fish, livestock, hay and trees.
No USDA service center is located in Custer County. Producers can contact the Farm Service Agency in Arco at 208-527-8268, ext. 2 or in Salmon at 208-756-4262, ext. 2, or the Natural Resource Conservation Service office in Arco at 208-527-8557, ext. 105 or that office in Salmon at 208-756-3211 or the Rural Development Office in Blackfoot at 208-785-2090, ext. 4.