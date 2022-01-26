Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The deadline to file for some U.S. Department of Agriculture livestock disaster programs is Monday, Jan. 31.
Producers planning to apply for funds from either the livestock disaster assistance program or the emergency assistance for livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish program must meet that deadline.
Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties qualified for the programs because areas in all three counties reached a high level of drought conditions last year.
Assistance is available for producers who had grazing losses on non-irrigated pastures, who had to haul water to livestock and who had higher feed costs associated with the drought.
More information about the programs is available from the Farm Service Agency offices in Arco, 208-527-8268 or Salmon, 208-756-4262 or online at www.farmers.gov.