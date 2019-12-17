The Christmas spirit has swept to the Experimental Breeder Reactor 1 near Arco and it’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Admission to the museum is free. The museum generally is open only during the summer.
The reactor was completed in 1951 and became the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of electricity in December 1951. It operated until 1963 and was decommissioned in 1964. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson joined with Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Glenn Seaborg to dedicate the site a national historic landmark.
Events have taken place all year as officials at the Idaho National Laboratory celebrated the facility’s 70th anniversary. Opening EBR-1 for a day is one more way to celebrate, INL officials said in a news release.