Electric bikes have been determined to be motorized vehicles and therefore are not allowed on non-motorized trails in national forests.
As electric bikes have gained in popularity, some riders have thought it was OK to ride those bikes on non-motorized trails. That confusion led officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest to issue a news release clarifying the use of electric bikes.
According to the Forest Service travel management rule, a motor vehicle is defined as any vehicle that is self-propelled, with the exception of a vehicle that travels on rails or fits the vehicle criteria for mobility use for mobility impaired people. Bicycles that utilize merged technology including gas, a battery or a motor, are considered motor vehicles under that rule. Such bikes are also not allowed in areas designated as wilderness, recommended wilderness or wilderness study areas.
Inside the Salmon-Challis National forest, 2,637 miles of roads and 850 miles of trails are open to motor vehicle use. Those routes are listed on motor vehicle use maps that can be obtained at Forest Service offices and can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/2ea2VTF.