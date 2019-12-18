Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski updated school board members on the district's latest round of benchmark testing at their Dec. 11 meeting.
She said elementary school students are showing improvements in math and reading, particularly in first, second and third grades. She credited the rise in performance to teachers teaching more "foundation information."
However, Rembelski reported junior high scores weren't as good. She said of 27 seventh-grade students, fewer than 40 percent tested at grade level in reading. She said the numbers were similar with eighth-grade students.