The Challis Family Dollar store will celebrate its remodeled store with a grand re-opening on Saturday, June 8.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes raffles for gift baskets, free samples, entertainment and giveaways. The first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
The renovated store includes some $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, an expanded selection of coolers, food, beauty products, household products and more seasonal items.
"Family Dollar is proud to be part of the Challis community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store," Family Dollar spokesman Jim Van Slyke said.