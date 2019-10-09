Irrigators who divert water from local streams and rivers who want to keep fish out of their irrigation ditches should contact Fish and Game's anadromous fish screen program at 208-756-6022.
Fish and Game officials ask they be contacted several days before people shut off their ditches for the season. Advance notice helps prevent the loss of Chinook salmon, sockeye salmon, bull trout and other fish that find their way into irrigation ditches. Irrigators are asked to ramp down flow over several days before turning off their ditches completely. The gradual decrease in flow will stimulate the fish to leave the irrigation system.
Irrigators are encouraged to leave a minimal flow of 50 inches in the ditch to allow time for Fish and Game officers to collect any stranded fish. If requested, officers can turn down the headgate the rest of the way after stranded fish have been removed.