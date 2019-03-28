With the arrival of spring, trout will be stocked in ponds in central Idaho in April, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
More than 1,400 rainbow trout are to be stocked. All are considered big enough to be caught.
Between April 1 and 5, plans call for stocking 500 fish in Hayden Creek Pond and 200 at Kids Creek Pond. Between April 15 and 19, the same amount of fish will be planted at the same two ponds.
Mike Demick of Fish and Game said the actual number of trout per lake could be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment issues or schedule changes.
People can get up-to-date stocking information online at idfg.idah.gov/fish/stocking.