To keep fish out of irrigation ditches, irrigators who divert water from rivers and streams are asked to contact the Idaho Fish and Game's anadromous fish screen program at 208-756-6022 one week prior to turning on their water.
The week's advance notice gives Fish and Game employees time to get all fish screens in place and operational, which prevents fish from getting trapped in irrigation ditches, Fish and Game Easement Specialist Mike Demick said in a news release. About 270 fish screens are installed each year by Fish and Game personnel to prevent the loss of fish into the ditch systems. The program has been in place for 60 years.
The upper Salmon River and many of its tributaries provide critical habitat for Chinook salmon, steelhead and other fish to spawn and rear. When young fish are actively migrating downstream to the ocean they are at the greatest risk of being diverted into an irrigation ditch. Fish screens prevent the fish from sneaking into the ditches.
Previous studies of the Lemhi River have found that up to 88 percent of all migrating juvenile Chinook salmon are diverted into at least one ditch system as they migrate downstream to the ocean.