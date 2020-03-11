Casting for Recovery is looking for people affected by breast cancer to participate in a three-day fly fishing retreat at the Living Waters Ranch in Challis May 28-31.
Applications are available online at www.castingforrecovery.org or by calling 888-553-3500. The deadline to apply is March 19. Participants will be selected randomly. More information can be found on the website.
The retreats combines fly fishing with breast cancer education and peer support. Morgan Buckert with Casting for Recovery said in a press release “the retreat provides a forum to broaden the understanding of breast cancer and enable sharing among participants.”