The regular food bank distribution in Challis will occur Thursday, March 26, organizer Eileen Hardy said.
People can expect food to be distributed mid-morning.
Because of coronavirus safety measures, people picking up their boxes won’t be allowed inside the Legion Hall. The boxes will be distributed outside.
Hardy cautions people they will have to stand outside for a while. If possible, she recommends people not bring their children to this distribution. And, anyone who is ill should not come to pick up a box, she said. Boxes will be delivered to people who need one and can’t make it to the Legion Hall Thursday, Hardy said. People should call her at 208-879-4275 to arrange for delivery.
All recommendations from the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed for the distribution. Hardy said she expects more of this week’s food to be packaged goods because of coronavirus issues.