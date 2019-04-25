The Mahoney airstrip in the Salmon-Challis National Forest is pegged for closure from May 6-10 for routine maintenance.
Forest Service officials said a trail crew will use a mule team for the work because the airstrip is in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It’s along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, southwest of Salmon. It’s one of three backcountry airstrips along the Middle Fork Salmon maintained by the Forest Service. Its use was permitted in the 1980 wilderness act which created the Frank Church wilderness.
A fly-in volunteer work day is planned for May 4 at the airstrip.