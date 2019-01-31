People have another month to submit comments on two forest topics.
Because of the extended government shutdown, Salmon-Challis Forest officials said the deadlines to comment on the forest plan initiation package and the wilderness evaluation process have been extended to Feb. 28.
People may comment online through the forest service’s commenting tool at http://bit.ly.comments2019; by sending an email to scnf_plan_rev@fs.fed.us; or by mailing comments to Salmon-Challis National Forest, Attn.: FPR, 1206 S. Challis St., Salmon, ID 83467.