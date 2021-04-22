Douglas fir seedlings will be given away at Salmon-Challis Forest offices on Friday, April 30 to celebrate Arbor Day.
The last Friday of April each year is designated as National Arbor Day, a holiday to celebrate trees. When it began in 1872 in Nebraska, it was designed as a day to plant trees and since then millions of trees have been planted as part of the event.
Limited quantities of the free seedlings will be distributed on a first come, first served basis at this year’s distribution.
Tree distributions are planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Challis Forest Service office, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Mackay office, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Lands Center in Salmon, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Leadore Forest Service office and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Fork office.