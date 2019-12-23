Salmon-Challis and Sawtooth national forest offices are closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
An executive order was issued by the president closing all federal offices on Christmas Eve. The offices are generally always closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Forest offices resume normal business hours on the two Thursdays following the holidays.
People can still obtain permits to cut Christmas trees in the Salmon-Challis forest by visiting a Forest Service office or a local vendor. In Salmon, local vendors are Cycles, Sleds, and Saws, Murdoch’s and Service Grocery. The Tendoy Store in Tendoy has permits. In Leadore permits may be purchased at the Stage Stop. And in Mackay, permits are sold at Sammy’s Mini-Mart.