A forum featuring the two Republican candidates for the District 1 position on the Custer County Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the American Legion Hall.
People may submit questions at the forum, using the cards supplied by the Custer County Republican Central Committee. Time permitting, questions from the floor may be allowed.
Incumbent Wayne Butts is seeking re-election to the position. He's being challenged by write-in candidate Jeri D'Orazio. The race will be decided in the Nov. 6 general election.