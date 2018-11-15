People without health insurance can get a free flu shot at the Eastern Idaho Public Health office in Challis.
Public health officials said in a press release they don’t want cost to be a barrier that prevents people from obtaining needed services, so the free vaccinations are being offered. The vaccine supply is limited and will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should call the Custer County office at 208-879-2504 to schedule an appointment.
The flu season is officially upon us, Mimi Taylor with the public health office said in a news release. The season generally runs from September through May. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu shot for everyone age 6 months and older.
Flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue and chills. Flu is contagious before symptoms start, so people should be careful to thoroughly wash their hands frequently, Taylor said. Likewise, people should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, cover their coughs and sneezes and stay home when sick.