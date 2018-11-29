World AIDS Day is observed on Dec. 1 each year and is dedicated to raising awareness of AIDS caused by the spread of HIV infection.
Eastern Idaho Public Health offices are offering free, confidential rapid HIV tests in recognition of World AIDS Day, according to Mimi Taylor with the health office. Taylor reminds people who've ever had unprotected sex or shared needles that they could have been exposed to HIV.
People can schedule appointments at public health offices in December for a free test. In Challis call 208-879-2504. The Mackay clinic can be reached at 208-588-2947, and the Salmon office number is 208-756-2123.
The rapid HIV test results are available in about 15 minutes, according to Taylor. If test results are reactive, blood is drawn a second time for confirmation.
HIV can lead to AIDS, Taylor said, and the human body cannot get rid of HIV, but HIV can be treated. Early detection of HIV infection reduces the potential to unknowingly spread the virus, she said in a news release.