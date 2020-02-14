Eastern Idaho Public Health workers will offer free HPV vaccines in their Salmon and Challis locations for the rest of the month.
The Challis office is at 610 Clinic Road, Suite A. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 208-879-2504.
The Salmon office is at 801 Monroe St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays it's open from 8 a.m. to noon. To make an appointment, call 208-756-2123.
Walk-ins are welcome, based on the availability of vaccines.
Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a group of viruses linked to health conditions including six types of cancer, according to a press release from the public health office. One in four Americans, or about 80 million, are currently infected with HPV. The press release stated the free vaccinations are part of a statewide effort to curb the growing number of infected Americans.