Potatoes will be given away at the Challis Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The potatoes are being donated by the Parkinson Foundation Seed Farm at Ellis.
The Parkinsons give potatoes away each fall in Salmon and Challis distribution in part as a way to say thanks to the community. This year’s early fall cold snap threatened the potato crop and people turned out in force to help the Parkinson family get nearly all the potatoes out of the ground before frost damaged the produce, so they’ve said the giveaway is especially important to them.
People should bring a bag to haul potatoes home. People may pick up potatoes to deliver to neighbors or family members who can’t get to the church on Nov. 9.