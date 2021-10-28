Free potatoes offered Saturday By The Messenger Oct 28, 2021 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Free potatoes can be picked up this Saturday at the Challis Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Bags of potatoes will be available beginning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the church. The giveaway is a project of the church and the Parkinson Foundation Seed Farm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Potatoes Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Bonneville Republican party chair connected to election door hangers Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly admits to beating man Shooter in Idaho Falls bar attack identified, was shot at first according to court records Mall shooter was a felon who could possess a gun per Idaho law Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly choked woman in front of kids Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users Tilden Co. celebrates grand opening Idaho Falls woman arrested, admits to threatening to kill man and take his daughter Idaho County won’t observe Juneteenth as paid day off from work HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down each District 6 matchup in the first round of the playoffs Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.