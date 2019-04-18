Salmon-Challis National Forest personnel are giving away free Douglas fir seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day.
People can pick up seedlings at local Forest Service offices on Friday, April 26. Quantities are limited and given away on a first come, first served basis. All the sites are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trees will be distributed at the Yankee Fork Ranger District office at 311 U.S. Highway 93 in Challis. That giveaway is sponsored by the Yankee Fork Ranger District and the University of Idaho Extension Office in Custer County.
The Mackay site is the Forest Service office at 716 Custer. The Forest Service and U of I Extension are teaming up on that effort, too.
In Salmon, people can go to the public lands center, where the Forest Service and BLM offices are located, at 1206 S. Challis St.
The Leadore Ranger District office at 103 Ranger St. is a pick-up site, as is the North Fork Ranger District office at 11 Casey Road.
Arbor Day is held the last Friday of April every year. It celebrates renewable, sustainable trees.