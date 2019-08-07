One lane of Idaho Highway 75 east of Stanley was closed for three hours Friday, Aug. 2, after a two-vehicle crash.
No one was injured in the accident. All three people involved were wearing seat belts, according to a release from the Idaho State Police.
The crash was reported at 6:42 p.m. Allen Joseph, 31, of Belgrade, Montana, was driving north in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup. Colby Wilson, 29, of Boise was driving south in a 2000 Ford pickup with a passenger -- Brett Medenwaldt, 28, of Mountain Home. State police said Joseph's vehicle crossed the line into the southbound lane. Wilson swerved to avoid being hit and drove into the borrow ditch. But, Joseph's pickup still struck Wilson's pickup.