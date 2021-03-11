Four free workshops offering tips to gardeners are scheduled by the Lemhi County Extension Office.
Participants are asked to pre-register to attend any of the in-person classes in Salmon or to participate online via Zoom. Only 15 people are allowed to participate in person.
Sessions run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 18, April 1, April 15 and April 29. To register, call 208-742-1697 or register online at https://forms.gle/Nbdo9USQpLkS6xiU8.
The April 15 class focuses on pruning. There is no limit to the number of attendees allowed at that class. It will be held at the Salmon school garden, 1309 Mini St.
The other in-person classes are held at the Lemhi County Extension Office, 200 Fulton St., Suite 203 in Salmon.
The March 18 class will focus on self-watering containers and how to weed. On April 1 the topics are gardening in raised beds, extending the growing season and how to ensure your transplants survive. Hydroponics will be discussed at the April 29 session.