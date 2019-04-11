Idahoans have paid less for gas than drivers in many other states for about two months, but that will likely come to an end soon, according to Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho.
Gas prices in the Rocky Mountain region are expected to exceed the national average by Memorial Day, Conde said. Overall gas prices for this summer are expected to be lower than a year ago. The average price this spring is expected to top out near $2.75 a gallon, cheaper than last spring’s $2.92. Idaho’s gas prices are generally 25 to 30 cents higher than the national average, though, he said, meaning gas could sell for about $3 per gallon this summer in the Gem State.
“We’ve enjoyed a nice discount at the start of the year, but we expect Idaho prices to slingshot back above the national average soon,” Conde said.