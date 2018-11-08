A grant from the Idaho State Historical Society should cover the costs to finish the inventory and archiving of artifacts at the North Custer Museum in Challis.
The North Custer Historical Society received a grant that will be used to pay archivist Robin Gericke to finish the project she began last year. A grant from the Experience Works program paid for the first year of the work. Gericke was able to complete about two-thirds of the project with the first grant.
While the museum isn't open regular hours during the winter, if Gericke is on site and the museum is open this winter, the signs and flags will be posted outside and visitors are welcome.