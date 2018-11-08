The Idaho Small Business Innovation Road Tour plans a stop in Challis on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Experts from the Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Department of Commerce and Idaho Small Business Development Center will be on hand to discuss research-based funding opportunities for small technology businesses.
The Challis meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Challis Community Event Center.
Attendees can expect to hear about how tech startups, innovators, entrepreneurs and researchers can access $2.5 billion in early-stage technology grants and $1 million in commercialization grants through the Idaho global entrepreneurial mission and how to collaborate with scientists and researchers at INL.