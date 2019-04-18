Applications are still being accepted for the specialty crop block grant program administered by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture through a $2.1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture effort.
Successful applicants will have projects that improve the competitiveness of specialty crops in Idaho and benefit more than one organization. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, nut trees, dried fruits, horticulture and floriculture.
Applications are available online at www.agri.idaho.gov/scbg/. People may contact Nichole Britt for more information about the grants. Her number is 208-332-8537 and her email address is Nichole.Britt@isda.idaho.gov.