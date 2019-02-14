Idahoans who don't make enough money that they must file an income tax return can still get back some of the sales tax they pay on groceries, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.
Most Idahoans who file annual tax returns can get a credit against their income tax bill for a portion of their grocery sales tax payments in the prior year.
The credit and the refund for most people is $100 a year plus $100 for each qualifying dependent. People age 65 and older get an additional $20. People age 65 and older who are not required to file a tax return can use Form 24 to get their refund. People who file a tax return should use Form 40, Idaho individual income tax return.
To qualify for the refund, a person must have lived in Idaho for all of 2018. Last year, about 63,000 Idahoans who weren't required to file a tax return received the grocery sales tax refund.