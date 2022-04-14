BOISE (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a $20 increase in the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through the grocery sales tax credit.
The measure boosts the annual maximum credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65 and from $120 to $140 for people 65 and older. The change takes effect in 2023.
The increased grocery tax credit cuts about $32 million from state revenues which will be made up by tapping a fund that collects online purchase sales taxes.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.