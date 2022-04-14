BOISE (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a $20 increase in the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through the grocery sales tax credit.

The measure boosts the annual maximum credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65 and from $120 to $140 for people 65 and older. The change takes effect in 2023.

The increased grocery tax credit cuts about $32 million from state revenues which will be made up by tapping a fund that collects online purchase sales taxes.

Recommended for you