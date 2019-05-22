INL

The second floor of the EBR-I museum offers a view of the original steam turbine and generator that lit four light bulbs with atomic power in December 1951. The museum opens for the summer on Friday, May 24. 

 INL photo

The historic reactor that first generated electricity from nuclear power will open for the summer on Friday, May 24.

Experimental Breeder Reactor-I, which was decommissioned in 1964 and is now a museum, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Labor Day. Admission is free and visitors can choose guided or self-guided tours.

EBR-I, which is part of the Idaho National Laboratory site in the desert between Arco and Idaho Falls, is best known for a 1951 experiment in which it lit four light bulbs, proving usable amounts of electricity could be produced using nuclear power. It was declared a national landmark in 1966.

The museum drew almost 10,000 visitors last year, INL officials said in a news release.

Tags

Load comments