The historic reactor that first generated electricity from nuclear power will open for the summer on Friday, May 24.
Experimental Breeder Reactor-I, which was decommissioned in 1964 and is now a museum, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Labor Day. Admission is free and visitors can choose guided or self-guided tours.
EBR-I, which is part of the Idaho National Laboratory site in the desert between Arco and Idaho Falls, is best known for a 1951 experiment in which it lit four light bulbs, proving usable amounts of electricity could be produced using nuclear power. It was declared a national landmark in 1966.
The museum drew almost 10,000 visitors last year, INL officials said in a news release.