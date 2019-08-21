Three modular duplexes at the Forest Service's Moyer housing site near the confluence of Panther and Moyer creeks are going to be moved.
Forest officials contracted with H&H Builders to move the units. H&H plans to place the houses elsewhere. The structures will be loaded onto trailers and driven up the Panther Creek Road, over Morgan Creek Summit and down Morgan Creek Road to U.S. Highway 93, beginning Aug. 23. Forest officials said it will take about two weeks to complete the work. Slight traffic delays may occur, they said. Pilot cars will accompany the units.
Each building contains two 54x14-foot units.