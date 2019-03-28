A hunter and bow hunter education course is planned in Challis April 1-4 and 8-11 for youths at least 9 years old.
Classes run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each evening. A field exercise and exam are set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13. Students who successfully complete the course will be certified in both hunter and bow hunter education. The classes are held at Challis Elementary School.
To register, go online to idfg.idah.gov/hunt/education or stop by the Fish and Game office at 99 U.S. Highway 93 North in Salmon.
In Idaho, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course in order to purchase a hunting license.