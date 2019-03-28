Idaho gas prices have been below the national average for about a month, an unusual trend, according to Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho.
In a news release, Conde wrote that Idaho ranks No. 35 for the most expensive fuel. That's a big drop from recent lists where the state ranked No. 7 for the most expensive gas.
Gas prices dropped in Idaho on Feb. 18 to an average of $2.29 per gallon, compared to $2.32 per gallon for the national average. Since then, Conde said, the national average has jumped by 28 cents a gallon, while Idaho's prices have increased on average by 15 cents a gallon.
"Idahoans enjoyed some serious savings last fall and winter," Conde said, because gas prices constantly fell from Halloween until February.