Idahoans could qualify for some relief from property taxes through the state's property tax reduction program.
Property taxes can be reduced on an eligible homeowner's primary Idaho residence and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,320 a year, according to Pam Waters of the Idaho State Tax Commission.
"Many homeowners think you have to be 65 before you can apply, but that's not the case," Waters said. "You may be eligible at any age if you meet certain criteria."
To qualify, people must be recognized as disabled, be widowed, be blind, be a fatherless or motherless child younger than 18, have been a prisoner of war or be 65 or older.
People can't have had an income of more than $30,450 in 2018 to qualify. Only U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents who own and live in their homes may apply.
Applications are available on the tax commission's website and from the county assessor's office. Applications must be filed by April 15.