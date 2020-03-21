Low steelhead return rates have prompted Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel to implement a bag limit of one fish per day on the Salmon River.
Anglers can hold three steelhead in their possession at a time and 20 during the season. In order for an angler to keep a fish once it’s caught, the fish’s adipose fin must be clipped. If the fin is intact, the fish must be released immediately.
Anglers must immediately validate their permit after catching a steelhead. Once an angler reaches the season limit, they must stop fishing, including catch-and-release fishing.