Machelle Washburn of Challis was charged with a driving under the influence after going off the road and striking the fence along Seventh Street at the Challis Cemetery.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy John Haugh responded to the accident. According to the incident report, Washburn was heading north on Seventh Street when she went off the road and struck the chain-link fence.
Haugh performed two breath tests on Washburn, to be sure the equipment was working properly. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.147 percent and 0.151. The legal limit to drive is 0.08 percent.
The fence sustained an estimated $500 in damage. Her 2002 Isuzu was damaged and had to be towed out of the ditch.