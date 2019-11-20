Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information about a white-tailed buck deer that was shot and left to waste near Kenney Creek, south of Stanley. The antlers were removed.
People with information may call 800-632-5999 any time, or call the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 on weekdays. Callers can remain anonymous.
The buck was discovered Oct. 20 on private property near the Lemhi Backroad. Fish and Game officers believe it was shot from the road. The officers collected evidence and hope to learn more from any eyewitness accounts or people with information about the poaching.