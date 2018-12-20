A public input period on proposed improvements to the Mount Borah trailhead, parking and camping area begins in January, Lost River District Ranger Allison Jackson told Custer County commissioners last week.
Jackson and her staff have been working on the project for several years and it kicked into high gear when large numbers of visitors descended on Idaho’s highest mountain to view the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse.
The Forest Service hopes to work with the National Forest Foundation to raise money for the project, Jackson said. There is no dollar estimate yet and plans are in their infancy.
Forest staffers have looked at what public notice, study and documentation will be needed to comply with provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act. It probably won’t be a full-blown environmental impact statement, because the affected area is not large.
Plans are to increase the number of parking spots and campsites at the Mount Borah trailhead and to look at any needed upgrades to other facilities.
Jackson invited Commissioners Wayne Butts, Randy Corgatelli and Steve Smith to a pre-scoping sit down with Lost River staff prior to the public scoping period.