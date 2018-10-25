The Lemhi County Historical Society has scheduled a fundraiser to help fill the coffers for its effort to buy the old library building in Salmon.
A spaghetti dinner and auction run from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Elks Lodge in Salmon. A drawing for a lodge and river float trip for two occurs at 7 p.m., along with a tricycle raffle.
Historical society members want to buy the building at 204 Main St., next to the museum, to expand the River of History exhibit and host traveling exhibits. The extra space would also be used to develop a research center, host more educational activities and allow for expansion of the museum's custom printing services.
Tickets for the float and lodge trip, donated by Salmon River Rafting Co., are on sale now at 204 Main St. Tickets are $100. Just 100 tickets are available. The prize is valued at $6,400.